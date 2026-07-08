Dawn’s Delights
Summer is about half over and it is certainly heating up! It is HOT outside! Hopefully, you are staying cool.
If you didn’t attend the Reunion of the 1976 Wagon Train riders, from 50 years ago, you missed it. It was held last Friday, July 3 at the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie. There were several of the Wagon Train riders present to share some of their memories from the ride and answer any questions.
The museum recorded the event and I feel confident they will have it available for the public to watch at some point in the future. It is well worth the watch!
One thing that was realized is that they probably wouldn’t have the response that the 1976 Wagon Train had today. This is due to devices that no one can do anything without. In 1976, there were no iphones, no ipads, no personal computers, etc. So on the ride, they talked to each other, face to face, had real conversations and when they wanted to call home? They had to stop at a public telephone booth and call home. I am confident in saying that if you dropped a teenager from today into the Wagon Train, they would be having total meltdowns! Probably some adults, too.
While technology has its advantages, there is no replacement for face to face contact, real conversations and just meeting people where they are, not over some screen. I am amazed at the people who do the online dating thing. How can you possibly know you love someone you have never really met? Anyone can put anything out over the internet, doesn’t make it truth though. I admit I have known some people who met over the internet, then met in real life and ended up getting married and being happy. But I have heard way more horror stories of people getting scammed out of money from these internet relationships. Often, when I hear those stories, I think to myself, how could they possibly be so gullible? Unfortunately, many are just too trusting and bad people take advantage of that. They should be ashamed of themselves.
Anyhow, look to next week’s Era-Enterprise for a full story on the 1976 Wagon Train ride.
Until next time…
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